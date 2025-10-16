Milwaukee Brewers fan fired after saying she would call 'ICE' on Dodgers fan

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was fired after a video showing her telling a Los Angeles Dodgers fan that she would call ICE on him at a Brewers game went viral on social media.

The incident, captured on video and viewed more than 4 million times on Instagram, shows Shannon Kobylarczyk telling Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado that ICE should be called on him during the game in Milwaukee.

"Call ICE. Call ICE. I'm a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. War veteran," Fosado replied in the video. "Two wars. ICE is not going to do nothing to me."

The confrontation seemingly began when Fosado could be heard on video asking why everyone was "so quiet" while recording nearby fans. Kobylarczyk was then seen stating that "real men drink beer" before making the comment about calling ICE.

"You know what, let's call ICE," Kobylarczyk said.

Fosado continued to engage with Kobylarczyk, appearing to sarcastically encourage her to call ICE on him. The video ended shortly after she swiped at Fosado.

ManpowerGroup Milwaukee, Kobylarczyk's former employer, confirmed they were aware of the video and placed her on immediate leave while investigating the incident. The company announced that Kobylarczyk was "no longer with the organization" as a result of their investigation.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin also confirmed that Kobylarczyk resigned from the board of directors on Oct. 15, effective immediately.

I also reached out to both Fosado and Kobylarczyk for comment, but neither responded.

