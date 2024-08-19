A Menomonee Falls family took the trip of a lifetime to London.

They were part of a crowd of nearly a hundred thousand people who packed into Wembley Stadium to see Taylor Swift over the weekend.

It was part of Swift's last stop in Europe before heading back to the United States and Canada. The Hatchell family girls were gifted the trip by their grandmother, who also joined them on the adventure.

TMJ4 The Hatchell family visits London.

TMJ4's Tom Durian spoke to them Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours since they had seen the concert, as they were sightseeing in London.

The show the Hatchell family saw was just a couple weeks after Swift had to cancel shows in Austria because of a foiled terror plot.

Watch: Menomonee Falls family travels abroad to see Taylor Swift.

Menomonee Falls family takes trip of a lifetime, sees Taylor Swift at London concert

"We were worried that they were going to cancel it, but they kind of came out ahead of time before we we flew in," says Eryn Hatchell. "We left Thursday night out of Chicago and flew in to get here Friday morning. Well ahead of that they had announced that they were going to the shows were going to happen."

TMJ4 The Hatchell girls show off their friendship bracelets.

The girls were all decked out in their Taylor Swift gear, complete with friendship bracelets that they made and exchanged with other concert-goers. The family says this is their first time out of the country!

