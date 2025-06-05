Maxwell Anderson trial: Witness testimony to continue on Day 8 of Sade Robinson murder case in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jurors will return to court Thursday for Day 8 of the Maxwell Anderson trial. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson after a first date in 2024.

Court is expected to start around 8:45 a.m. and wrap up at 4:45 p.m. You can watch the trial live in the video player below.

New evidence revealed in court Wednesday shows Robinson's DNA was found inside Anderson's home and on his clothing. Surveillance video also showed that the two had met days before her murder.

