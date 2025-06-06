MILWAUKEE — Four jurors who found Maxwell Anderson guilty of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson say the evidence was overwhelming, but the experience took a heavy mental toll.

"Ultimately, the evidence and our common sense brought us to a conclusion," said Marilynn Klemstein, one of four first-time jurors who spoke with me in their first TV interview after the verdict.

Full interview: TMJ4 talks to some of the jurors on the Maxwell Anderson trial:

Maxwell Anderson trial jurors describe mental toll of serving on high-profile murder case

RELATED: Jury finds Maxwell Anderson guilty on all counts in homicide of Sade Robinson

The jury found Anderson guilty on all charges related to the killing and dismemberment of Robinson in April 2024.

TMJ4 (Left to right) Marilynn Klemstein, Ruben Phillips, Rebecca Breunig, Melissa Blascoe

"You're just barraged with information for hours per day," said Rebecca Breunig.

"Just very mentally draining. I'm just drained," said Melissa Blascoe.

The jurors described the two-week trial as emotionally taxing and difficult to process.

"It is a sense of relief, you know, at least we've done as much as we can for the family. At least they know he's going to be rotting for the rest of the time, but for me personally — you know you saw some things you never planned on seeing. This wasn't TV, this wasn't a movie. I just want to get some things out of my head," said Ruben Phillips.

Watch: Sade Robinson’s mother reacts to Maxwell Anderson’s guilty verdict

‘She will be forever remembered’: Sade Robinson’s mother speaks out after Maxwell Anderson’s guilty verdict

After hearing all the evidence presented by both prosecution and defense, the jurors were united in their decision.

"Evil. That's the only way to describe it," Phillips said.

The jurors expressed gratitude to investigators and witnesses who helped bring clarity to the case.

"It did move faster than I had expected, but ultimately we all saw the same evidence and we were able to agree that he was guilty on all four counts," said Klemstein.

RELATED: Sade Robinson’s mother reacts to Maxwell Anderson’s guilty verdict

"Really, the only hesitation that we had was for the first count, whether it was intentional or unintentional, and it was a pretty quick conversation of just saying the facts came together and we all quickly agreed," Blascoe said.

Watch: Judge reads guilty verdict in Maxwell Anderson trial:

Maxwell Anderson guilty on all charges in homicide of Sade Robinson

While none of the jurors were initially excited about serving on jury duty, they found meaning in helping bring closure to Robinson's family.

"It gave me renewed hope in the system, and I'm happy I did my part in it," said Phillips.

Anderson will be back in court for sentencing on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.