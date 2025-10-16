Maxwell Anderson returns to court Thursday for restitution following life term

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man serving a life sentence for the murder of Sade Robinson will be back in court Thursday.

Maxwell Anderson was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole in July, a little over a year after Robinson was killed.

A restitution hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday will determine how much he will be required to pay in damages caused by the crime.

Robinson's family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Anderson. A motion hearing in that case will be held next month.

Anderson maintained his innocence throughout his trial, and at sentencing said, "I took this to trial without ever once trying to make a plea deal of any kind because I did not commit these crimes. And so I plan to appeal my convictions."

He made the first steps in the appeals process in August, filing a Notice of Intent to Pursue Post-Conviction Relief.