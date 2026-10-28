Marquette poll finds Crowley ahead of Tiffany among likely Wisconsin voters

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A new poll released Wednesday by Marquette Law School finds Crowley leading the Wisconsin governor race.

According to the survey, 51% of likely voters — those who describe themselves as certain to vote for governor on or before Nov. 3 — intend to cast their vote for Democratic candidate David Crowley, while 44% plan to vote for Republican candidate Tom Tiffany. Roughly four percent are undecided.

Among all registered voters, the poll shows Crowley leading with 47%, while Tiffany is backed by 44%. Another 9% are undecided.

Tiffany leads among those who say they are not certain but "very likely to vote," according to the poll, as well as among those who say they may not vote or won't vote.

You can read the poll's full findings here.