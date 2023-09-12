Marcus Theatres adds more dates, showtimes for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres has added new dates and showtimes for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour Concert Film," which hits theaters on October 13th.

Marcus added the new dates due to the "incredible response to pre-sale tickets." Industry experts are already predicting the concert movie could make as much as $100 million in its first weekend, a figure usually reserved for the likes of the latest Marvel movie.

“Taylor Swift’s announcement that she is bringing the Eras Tour to theatres certainly has made sparks fly at the box office,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “Starting October 13, fans can see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert like something in their wildest dreams – with massive screens and immersive multidimensional sound, complete with DreamLounger recliner seating for when tired dancing feet need a minute to shake it off."

Chris Pizzello / AP

According to Marcus, 71 percent of tickets sold so far have been for premium formats, like UltraScreens, SuperScreens, and IMAX screens.

Fans will also be able to purchase collectible cups and popcorn tubs while they get their Swift on.

“We are seeing strong demand for tickets across our circuit, especially in markets where Taylor Swift’s tour hasn’t performed live,” added Gramz. “Fans from locations like Syracuse, New York, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Fargo, North Dakota can now be part of the record-breaking Eras Tour without having to travel great distances. Everyone who comes will know all too well to dress in their favorite T-Swift era and bring plenty of friendship bracelets to share.”

You can get tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film on Marcus Theatre's website.