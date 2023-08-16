Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Man dead after possible fall while hiking at Devil's Lake State Park

Devil’s Lake State Park
Devilslakewisconsin.com
Devil’s Lake State Park
Devil’s Lake State Park
Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 11:22:54-04

BARABOO, Wis. — A man is dead after possibly falling while hiking at Devil's Lake State Park just south of Baraboo on Tuesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, two hikers were separated while on the West Bluff portion of the park during the afternoon. One hiker reported a missing person to authorities when the other couldn't be found.

A second group of hikers came upon the missing individual and reported a possible fall along the West Bluff.

The DNR and Sauk County-area emergency responders arrived and found the adult male dead just before 5 p.m.

The park remains open and there is no threat to visitors or the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!