Man allegedly held woman against her will for days, Whitewater PD says

WHITEWATER — Police arrested a man after they say he held a woman against her will for days, at gunpoint, until officers tracked him down, Tased him and took him into custody on Monday.
According to Whitewater police, Guzman Rodriguez battered and strangled a woman on Oct. 15. She lost conscious during the incident.
Police said during the search for him, the local school district went into a "hold lock" lockdown.
Police originally reported, "Officers learned that Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez, 18, of Whitewater, had reportedly held the female, an acquaintance, against her will for multiple days, and at point held a gun against her head."
Read the full statement below:
Whitewater Police Search for Potentially Armed Suspect at Large – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
Whitewater, WI – October 16, 2023 – On Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11:11 am, officers of the Whitewater Police
Department took Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez into custody. Officers initially spotted Guzman Rodriguez in the 900 block
of Highland St. and he immediately fled on foot. Officers pursued Guzman Rodriguez on foot and took him into custody in
the 300 block of S. Prince St. Guzman Rodriguez actively resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody, and a taser
was successfully deployed ending the pursuit.
Whitewater Unified School District staff were notified immediately that the suspect was approaching the area of Lincoln
Elementary. The school was placed in a “hold lock” status until officers completed a search of the path Guzman
Rodriguez ran to ensure that no weapons were found in the area.
Additional investigation of the incident occurring on the night of October 15th revealed that the victim, an adult female, had
been battered and strangled. It was reported that at one point the victim lost consciousness. The suspect will be confined
in the Walworth County Jail, and the following charges will be forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office:
Kidnapping (Wis. Stat. 940.31(1)(c)), False Imprisonment (Wis. Stat. 940.30), 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
(Wis. Stat. 941.30(1)), Substantial Battery (Wis. Stat. 940.19(2)), Strangulation (Wis. Stat. 940.235), Disorderly Conduct
(Wis. Stat. 947.01), and Resist/Obstruct Officer (Wis. Stat. 946.41(1)).
The Whitewater Police Department thanks those who provided tips and assisted in the investigation. It is noted that this
case has not been concluded. Unless a judgment of conviction is entered, the defendant is presumed innocent of all
charges.
###
________________________________________________________________________________
Whitewater Police Search for Potentially Armed Suspect at Large
Whitewater, WI – October 16, 2023 – On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 10:23 pm, the Whitewater Police Department
received a report of a female needing assistance at 363 S. Janesville Street. Officers learned that Yefferson Guzman
Rodriguez, 18, of Whitewater, had reportedly held the female, an acquaintance, against her will for multiple days, and at
point held a gun against her head. Guzman Rodriguez is described as 5’8” tall, 150 pounds, and he is a Spanish speaker.
It is believed that Guzman Rodriguez fled from the residence upon arrival of officers. It was reported that he was armed at
that time, and had potentially barricaded himself in a detached garage or in the basement of the residence. Guzman
Rodriguez had made comments to the victim about willingness to harm law enforcement. Officers set a perimeter around
the residence and garage. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Beloit Police Department SWAT team
responded to assist in the search of the property. The suspect was not located on the property during the search.
Whitewater Police simultaneously searched multiple residences occupied by individuals known to the suspect without
locating him.
At this time Guzman Rodriguez is still at large and is considered to be armed. He reportedly possesses multiple rifles.
Guzman Rodriguez is wanted for the following crimes: Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Recklessly Endangering Safety,
Intentionally Point Firearm at Person, and Disorderly Conduct.
Whitewater Police have been in contact with staff from the Whitewater Unified School District as well as UW-Whitewater
Police so that appropriate security measures can be put in place. We are asking the public to be vigilant. If you see
something suspicious, contact the Whitewater Police Department immediately at 262-473-0555 option #4. Call 911 in an
emergency. Anonymous tips may be shared using P3Tips.com. The Whitewater Police Department thanks the assisting
law enforcement agencies for sending their staff and resources.
It is noted that this case has not been concluded. Unless a judgment of conviction is entered, the defendant is presumed
innocent of all charges.
###