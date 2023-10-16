Man allegedly held woman against her will for days, Whitewater PD says

WHITEWATER — Police arrested a man after they say he held a woman against her will for days, at gunpoint, until officers tracked him down, Tased him and took him into custody on Monday.

According to Whitewater police, Guzman Rodriguez battered and strangled a woman on Oct. 15. She lost conscious during the incident.

Police said during the search for him, the local school district went into a "hold lock" lockdown.

Police originally reported, "Officers learned that Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez, 18, of Whitewater, had reportedly held the female, an acquaintance, against her will for multiple days, and at point held a gun against her head."

