Man accused of killing, dismembering 19-year-old after first date goes on trial

MILWAUKEE — Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson after a first date more than a year ago, entered a final not guilty plea in court Tuesday.

The trial, which has gained national attention, began with jury selection. The potential number of jurors was reduced from 73 to 40 by noon.

READ ALSO: Local attorney outlines challenges as jury selection begins in trial of Maxwell Anderson

Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journa MJS Anderson, nws, adp, 2 - Defense attorneyt Anthony Cotton, left, talks with his client Maxwell Anderson in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentinal homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson. Circuit Court Judge Laura Crivello is presiding over the trial that is expected to take close to two weeks.. Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / POOL

Additional charge filed

The state also added another charge against Anderson on Tuesday, who is now charged with:

-First-degree intentional homicide

-Mutilating a corpse

-Arson of property other than a building

-Hiding a corpse.

Jury selection begins with hours of screening and private deliberations

For several hours, 73 potential jurors answered a questionnaire asking about their professions, whether they knew anyone involved in the case, whether they had ever been a victim or witness of a homicide, and whether they had consumed any media regarding Maxwell Anderson or Sade Robinson.

Judge Laura Crivello, the state’s attorneys and defense attorneys met behind closed doors to select a smaller pool from the original 73 candidates.

Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journa MJS Anderson, nws, adp, 3 - Circuit Court Judge Laura Crivello presides over the Maxwell Anderson on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 in Milwaukee County court. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentinal homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson. The trial is expected to take close to two weeks.. Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / POOL

READ ALSO: Friends and family of Sade Robinson stand united for justice ahead of trial

Forty potential jurors were brought into the courtroom for voir dire, a process in which both prosecution and defense attorneys ask more pointed questions to individual potential jurors. Eventually, they will agree on 12 jurors with three alternates.

This jury selection process can be lengthy and may last several days. Robinson’s family and friends were present in the courtroom. Anderson’s parents were also in attendance.

Timeline of events

TMJ4 News

Cudahy incident

Sade was last seen on April 1, 2024. Then, on April 2, authorities found the first of several remains belonging to Robinson—a severed leg in Warnimont Park, 11 miles away.

Family members say Robinson's car was found burned near 30th and Lisbon on Milwaukee’s north side.

Arlinda Garza Arlinda Garza and her sisters found this blanket belonging to Sade Robinson near 30th and Walnut Saturday afternoon.

Two days later, on April 4, Anderson was taken into custody as a person of interest related to the severed leg found in Cudahy. On April 12, Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson.

Previous coverage: Maxwell Anderson charged with homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson

Severed leg investigation: Maxwell Anderson charged with homicide, mutilating a corpse

Prosecutors allege that he killed Robinson following a first date. That same day, law enforcement officially declared Robinson dead. Six days later, on the morning of April 18, someone walking along the beach on Lake Michigan in South Milwaukee found Robinson’s torso and arm.

On April 22, Anderson was back in a Milwaukee County courtroom, where he entered a plea of not guilty to intentional homicide, mutilation and arson, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

A month later, another one of Robinson’s body parts was found—this time on a beach in Waukegan, Illinois. In June 2024, Robinson’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Anderson, asking for damages as well as all proceeds from the sale of his home.

Watch: Man accused of killing, dismembering 19-year-old after first date goes on trial

Man accused of killing, dismembering 19-year-old after first date goes on trial

Previous delay

Anderson’s trial was originally scheduled to start last December but was delayed a week before it could begin so his defense team could have an expert review data from Anderson’s phone, which he claims contains an alibi.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty to all charges.