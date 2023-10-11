Watch Now
'Malnourished, decomposing' 12-year-old boy found in Milwaukee; death being investigated as homicide

The Milwaukee Police Department said Tuesday evening they are investigating the suspicious death of an 11-year-old victim.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 11, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A "malnourished, decomposing" 12-year-old boy was found in Milwaukee on Tuesday and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of N. Elmhurst Rd., near W. Capitol Dr., according to a release from the Medical Examiner's Office.

The boy has not yet been identified due to the condition of his remains. An autopsy was performed by the Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the boy's age had previously been reported as 11 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

