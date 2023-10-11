'Malnourished, decomposing' 12-year-old boy found in Milwaukee; death being investigated as homicide

MILWAUKEE — A "malnourished, decomposing" 12-year-old boy was found in Milwaukee on Tuesday and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of N. Elmhurst Rd., near W. Capitol Dr., according to a release from the Medical Examiner's Office.

The boy has not yet been identified due to the condition of his remains. An autopsy was performed by the Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the boy's age had previously been reported as 11 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.