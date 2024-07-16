'Make America Safe Again': RNC attendees say day two theme hits home after assassination attempt

MILWAUKEE — The theme for day two of the Republican National Convention is "Make America Safe Again."

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with delegates who shared what this theme means to them. Many shared that it hit very close to home following the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump.

"Especially in light of the incidents that occurred over the weekend where our dear friend and our next president Donald Trump was, an attempt was made on his life and an attempt was really made on the soul of America at that point," said Jesse Garcia, New York Delegate.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Jesse Garcia is an RNC delegate from New York.

It also hit particularly close for one couple, Jim and Sue who are from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. When asked if any policies or changes came to mind in order to make America safe again, they shared these things.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Sue and Jim Means are from Pennsylvania and want to see a safer border.

"The border," they agreed. "Yeah the border and supporting the police.

"Oh yeah most definitely," said Sue. "We’re totally against de-funding the police. We’re all about giving them equipment and the training that they need.”

Some said topics like this may be hard to cover but to see change, it's necessary.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Pete Church is from Adams County.

"It was a little bit scary you know," said Pete Church from Adams County. "I mean America has things to work on and I don’t think you can work on them without talking about them."

