Maine mass shooting suspect has Wisconsin connection, report says

MILWAUKEE — The suspect in the mass shootings in Maine has a connection to Wisconsin, according to a report.

Clifford Steeves of Massachusetts tells CNN that he knew suspect Robert Card when they served in the US Army Reserve. He said they served from the 2000s until about a decade ago. He told CNN he never witnessed any concerning actions from Card.

Steeves said they served together around the country, including in Wisconsin, as well as Georgia and New York. He told CNN he felt like he grew up with Card because they entered the Army as young men together.

“He was a very nice guy — very quiet. He never overused his authority or was mean or rude to other soldiers,” Steeves said. “It’s really upsetting.”

Steeves said that while “aggressive leadership was very prominent” in the Army Reserve, Card stuck out for being a “rational, understanding person” who “led through respect rather than fear," per CNN.

Meanwhile, U.S. Army reservist Robert Card, suspected of killing at least 18 people in Maine, had been taken by police for an evaluation after military officials became concerned that he was acting erratically in mid-July, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

The official said commanders in the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment became concerned in mid-July that Robert Card was acting erratically while the unit was training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.

The official said military commanders became concerned about Card’s safety and asked for the police to be called. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss information about the incident and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.