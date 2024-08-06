MADE IN WISCONSIN: Tom Durian helps Culver's celebrate 40 years of ButterBurgers

Made in Wisconsin takes us to a Wisconsin company celebrating it’s 40th birthday!

Back in 1984, Culver’s was born in Prairie du Sac and in the decades since it has grown to nearly 1000 restaurants in 26 states.

Chief Marketing Officer Julie Fussner says it could not have happened anywhere else.

TMJ4, Tom Durian Julie Fussner is the Chief Marketing Officer for Culver's.

“It’s a place where our love of food is as strong as our love of people.”

Back in 1984 Craig Culver, his then wife Lea and his parents took an A&W restaurant franchise and turned it into the first Culver’s Frozen Custard and ButterBurgers, now just known as Culver’s.

Behind the flat top grill at the Culver’s Culinary Center inside the headquarters, Craig Culver told Tom Durian, “we're in the burger business, specifically the ButterBurger business.”

TMJ4, Tom Durian TMJ4's Tom Durian meets Culver's founder Craig Culver.

Culver knows the burger business.

Working for 4 years after college at a local McDonald’s before helping start the family business, Culver says the ButterBurger evolved as the years went on and so did the process.

“Originally, when we had just a few restaurants, we'd go to a local butcher or grocery store every morning and buy the beef 10, 20, 100 pounds whatever we thought we were going to need.”

MADE IN WISCONSIN: Tom Durian helps Culver's celebrate 40 years of Butter Burgers

Now of course they have nationwide suppliers.

Craig Culver is no longer the CEO of the company, but he is still on the board and very active in the day to day operations of the company. He often visits restaurants and helps run food to tables, or assists in the drive thru line.

“He's an awesome role model, I have to tell you he's really encouraged us to lead by example. And he does with his actions, his attitude, his behavior each and every day” says Training Manager Konnie Sadler.

TMJ4, Tom Durian Konnie Sadler is a Training Manager for Culver's.

Culver’s currently has 978 stores under its franchise umbrella from right here in Wisconsin all the way out west to Arizona. Craig says when the first store opened he didn’t dream of the success they have today. While growth is important, he says so are other aspects of the business.

“I remembered my dad saying to me something I've repeated many times. 'Craig, it's not important how many restaurants we have, but what's important is how many good restaurants we have.'”

Culver’s celebrated it’s 40th birthday on July 18th with special foods and promotions. It is also partnering with celebrities like JJ Watt to help out charities. You can currently order a meal the “JJ Way” at Culver’s.

The JJ's Way is Watt's go-to Culver's order. The meal includes the Culver's Deluxe ButterBurger, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Culver's Signature Root Beer, and a Turtle Sundae with chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard. A $1 from each meal will go towards the JJ Watt Foundation, up to $100,000.