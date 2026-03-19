MILWAUKEE — Travelers taking a flight out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport could face delays because of the federal government shutdown impacting TSA agents nationwide.

Rose Gray, the director of business relations with Fox World Travel, shared tips with me to help people heading to the airport soon.

WATCH: Here are some tips travelers should know for navigating the airport amid the government shutdown

Local travel agent shares tips for navigating airport amid government shutdown

"I’ve actually flown twice since the TSA workers have not been paid," Gray said.

Alonna Johnson Rose Gray sharing tips for travelers

Gray has Global Entry, but she said even that perk did not help.

"And upon arrival, we were told just all get in one line. There is no global entry for any of you that have global entry," Gray said.

With spring break ramping up and the shutdown ongoing, Gray recommends downloading the MyTSA app to check wait times at airports across the country. She also suggests downloading your airline's app for real-time updates.

Alonna Johnson

"In the next two weeks, the airport is going to be very, very busy," Gray said.

Gray advises travelers that time is in their favor and to arrive early.

"So, although we’re used to doing the two hours before a flight on a domestic situation. I would absolutely be looking like three hours, and I would continue to monitor that TSA app," Gray said.

Finally, travelers can check if their credit card company can pay for some or all of the TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee, though appointment times may vary during the shutdown.

"Pack your patience and be super duper respectful because these people are working without a paycheck," Gray said.

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