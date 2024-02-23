Loans available for businesses hurt by the lack of snow

NEW BERLIN — Many Wisconsin businesses that have taken a hit because of this year's mild winter could be eligible for a federal disaster loan program.
Governor Tony Ever's office says some may be able to borrow up to $2 million to cover losses.
Just how abnormal has this winter been? The National Weather Service says snowfall across the state has been 20 to 30 inches below normal this season and that's forcing some companies to adjust.
"It hasn't been the worst year ever," said Mark Wesner, President of Snow Patrol. His crew takes care of industrial snow removal — anything from 5 to 100 acres.
"We've had several snow events. One very significant event that was pretty important to everybody. Hindsight!" Wesner said with a laugh as he gestured to the sun shining on a parking lot without a speck of snow on it.
Snow Patrol is structured to roll with whatever Mother Nature brings. It's why they also do landscaping and paving projects. But right now, Wesner says it's too wet. "I don't have a lot of interaction with the smaller companies but I could see, you know, some of the smaller landscapers really struggling," he added.
Stuck in limbo, inside the New Berlin shop, work is underway to improve or repair Snow Patrol's fleet before it's needed again. "I mean, we still feel it — don't get me wrong," continued Wesner. "It's setting up to be a skinny year but we're not done yet!"
Deadlines are approaching for businesses thinking about applying for disaster assistance. Those dates are listed below. Click here to read more information about applying for support.
Wisconsin counties may be covered by multiple declarations. The list below provides the latest available application deadline for covered counties.
Apply by April 8
Bayfield
Douglas
Apply by April 15
Sheboygan
Apply by April 29
Buffalo
Burnett
Kenosha
Racine
Apply by May 6
Barron
Brown
Calumet
Chippewa
Clark
Dunn
Eau Claire
Outagamie
Pepin
Pierce
Polk
Rusk
St. Croix
Sawyer
Trempealeau
Washburn
Waupaca
Winnebago
Apply by May 13
Ashland
Langlade
Lincoln
Marathon
Menominee
Oconto
Shawano
Taylor
Apply by May 29
Forest
Iron
Oneida
Price
Vilas
Apply by July 3
Florence
Marinette
Apply by July 31
Adams
Columbia
Crawford
Dane
Dodge
Fond du Lac
Grant
Green
Green Lake
Iowa
Jackson
Jefferson
Juneau
La Crosse
Lafayette
Marquette
Monroe
Portage
Richland
Rock
Sauk
Vernon
Walworth
Washington
Waukesha
Waushara
Wood