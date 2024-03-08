Watch Now
Lakefront Brewery hosts Rock Paper Scissors tournament

Curdsday at Lakefront Brewery brings bold new flavors of cheese curds.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 08, 2024
MILWAUKEE — It's the athletic event of the year - the Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament at Lakefront Brewery.

The best of the best are competing for the title of champion on Thursday, March 7, at the popular brewery. Contestants compete in an open play to decide bracket seeding before putting it all on the line.

Lakefront Brewery hosted the 3rd annual Rock Paper Scissors tournament on Thursday, March 7.

However, this tournament isn't just for glory. It's put on by Playworks Wisconsin which provides low-income schools in the Milwaukee area with year-round support services that encourage kids to participate in recreational activities and sports.

IMG_5550.jpg
The coveted 'Rocks Paper Scissors Tournament Champion' title.

It costs $15 to play in the tournament. Lakefront Brewery will donate $2 for every beer sold to Playworks Wisconsin.

Watch the videos above to see these elite Rock, Paper, Scissors athletes compete and raise money for a good cause.

