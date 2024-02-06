Kenosha casino moving forward with historic IGA agreement set in Madison

KENOSHA — An Intergovernmental Agreement between the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Kenosha County – a signing that moves Kenosha one step closer to building a casino – is slated for Tuesday in Madison.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman are expected to attend.

The project was green-lit by the Kenosha City Council and Kenosha County Board. It requires federal approval and a final signature from Gov. Tony Evers.

On the eve of the historic signing, area residents are still undecided if a Kenosha casino is good for the community.

“A lot of unknowns,” said Kelly Schlinsog of Silver Lake. “Mixed feelings. There’s good and bad. If the majority of the folks in town think it’s a good idea, that’s how it works right?”

While Schlinsog is still undecided, others already have their minds made up.

“I’m in favor of the casino,” Kenosha resident Judy Pulera said. “I think it will bring entertainment to the community, jobs and other people from other areas will come in just to see what it’s all about. Hopefully, they’ll take an interest in the rest of the city.”

Cathy Malec of Trevor said casinos are designed to profit and take advantage of the vulnerable.

“I just don’t believe that long-term gambling is of any use to anybody,” Malec said. “I don’t believe it in. I don’t think it’s a good thing, period.”

The Hard Rock Casino development, located near I-94 and 60th Street, is estimated to bring up to $8 million each year in revenue. It’s expected to attract nearly 2.5 million visitors.