Keel laying ceremony underway for USS Wisconsin SSBN 827

A keel laying ceremony is underway for USS Wisconsin SSBN 827 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

The event on Wednesday will mark the official beginning of construction for the U.S. Navy's latest ballistic missile submarine.

Keeping with Navy tradition, Dr. Kelly Geurts, Honorary Board Director and Ship’s Sponsor, will authenticate the keel by welding her initials onto a steel plate, signifying the keel has been "truly fairly laid."

Grace Stanke, Miss America 2023, Miss Wisconsin 2022 and Honorary USS Wisconsin SSBN 827 Association Board Director, will read Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ Proclamation of Aug. 27, 2025 as “USS WISCONSIN SSBN 827 Day” at the Keel Laying ceremony.

