Johnson Controls stage at Summerfest becoming... a DJ stage

MILWAUKEE — Say goodbye to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage at Summerfest.

Some may have wondered why Summerfest did not announce any acts for the well-known stage this year.

Well, now we know it's because the stage is being renamed the 'Sound Waves' stage. Summerfest's website says it's a concept for festivals focusing on dance music.

Milwaukee World Festival, the organizers of the 'world's largest music festival', say the stage will feature large video walls and upgraded sound and light systems, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Sound Waves stage will feature "curated theme nights" for hip-hop, reggaeton, pop and throwback jams.

Johnson Controls and Summerfest are in the works of finding new ways to showcase the company's brand during the festival.

Johnson Controls held the stage sponsorship for a number of years. The Johnson Controls World Sound was one of the festival's only covered stages.

Also new this year at Summerfest - the Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden stage was renamed the Johnsonville Summerville.

The festival will be held June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8, 2023.

Summerfest 2023: Lineup and daily schedule released

By Julia Marshall, Mar 23, 2023

The Summerfest lineup for 2023 has officially arrived! Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. shared the 55th Summerfest lineup on Twitter Thursday morning.

Check it out!

Summerfest Here is the full Summerfest 2023 lineup.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Summerfest will be sticking with the three-weekend format for this year's festival, a format Milwaukee World Festival developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's festival will take place Thursday-Saturday June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Organizers say the new format is a hit. Citing a study they did with market research companies, SimpsonScarborough and LEGENDS, they found that 80% of respondents said that Friday and Saturday were "among their three most preferred days to attend Summerfest," according to a news release.

Prior to Thursday's lineup announcement, Milwaukee World Festival announced most of its headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Some headliners for the BMO Harris Pavilion had already been announced as well, including acts like Elvis Costello, Cypress Hill, Lauren Daigle, Earth Wind and Fire, and Cheap Trick.

More shows will likely be announced ahead of the festival.