JD Vance set to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is expected to visit Wisconsin again, this week with a stop in Kenosha on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Vance will be holding a press conference on crime and safety, according to the Trump Campaign. The press conference will be held at the Kenosha County Courthouse at noon.

Vance will be joined by US Senate nominee Eric Hovde, Representative Bryam Steil, and Kenosha County Sherriff Davi Zoener.

Watch: Vance blames Harris for high housing costs in interview with TMJ4 News:

Vance blames Harris for high housing costs, credits Trump with lower insulin costs in interview with TMJ4

This press conference comes after Vance's visit to the Milwaukee Police Association on Friday, August 16.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are expected to hold a rally in Milwaukee the same day.

