“It’s all gone.” Evansville residents dealing with significant tornado damage.

At least 20 homes and business have been damaged by an historic tornado that touched down in Evansville Thursday night.
One of those affected is Ron Arndt, a homeowner and landlord who is dealing with damage to his outbuildings and rental properties.
Tornado damage to the property of Ron Arndt
Arndt told reporter Symone Woolridge that he has good tenants, but “can’t provide a home for them anymore.”
He told Symone, “It’s something that I’ve worked on for 10, 15 years. And it’s all gone.”
You can watch their full interview above.