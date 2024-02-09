Watch Now
“It’s all gone.” Evansville residents dealing with significant tornado damage.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge spoke to residents dealing with significant damage after a historic tornado touch down in Rock County.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 09, 2024
At least 20 homes and business have been damaged by an historic tornado that touched down in Evansville Thursday night.

Tornado Damage in Evansville
One of those affected is Ron Arndt, a homeowner and landlord who is dealing with damage to his outbuildings and rental properties.

Arndt told reporter Symone Woolridge that he has good tenants, but “can’t provide a home for them anymore.”

Downed trees in Evansville
He told Symone, “It’s something that I’ve worked on for 10, 15 years. And it’s all gone.”

Tornado damage to barn
You can watch their full interview above.

Tree down due to tornado
