'It's a seller's market': Sheboygan's affordable housing shortage strains residents

SHEBOYGAN — Paulette Carter is about halfway through her 90-day stay at Salvation Army Sheboygan.

She survives off of her late husband's social security benefits, whose picture is always kept near her bedside, in a heart-shaped frame.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Carter is one of many people struggling to find affordable housing in the area.

“It’s quite difficult to find something under $1,000,” she said.

After leaving her daughter's home in Fond du Lac, Carter needed a stepping stone to more permanent housing.

"I haven't been to a shelter in over 30 years, so when I came [to Salvation Army], I was angry that I had to resort to this," she expressed. "But then I saw the resources and my anger started to lift."

TMJ4 News Paulette Carter, staying at Salvation Army due to struggles with finding affordable housing rentals.

Carter searches for jobs every day to supplement her income, but it's a challenge due to her criminal record. Without more money, she said she can't afford to pay for any of the available apartment units.

“$1,500-1,600 for a one-bedroom, beautiful place," Carter noted. "But no. I don’t have the income.”

According to a recently released Sheboygan housing study, the market for affordable homes has tightened across the board.

Rental and ownership vacancies for Sheboygan have been at or lower than one percent, which is considered an “unhealthy” market.

In January of this year, there were only 34 available rental units.

The high demand for housing comes from increased employment in the area — at companies like Sargento Foods, Acuity among others.

Just in the next few months, Sheboygan should expect 1,500-2,000 job openings to fill.

One way the county is trying to bridge the gap is with the Founders' Pointe Subdivision in Sheboygan Falls — a neighborhood geared toward first-time home buyers.

By spring of 2025, there will be 54 homes in the development. Until then four homes will be available for purchase each month.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The city of Sheboygan Falls will provide up to a $65,000 down payment to qualifying buyers.

There are other deed and eligibility restrictions, including being pre-approved for a mortgage loan.

The subdivision is something the Witts said they're looking into.

Adam and Angela Witt were forced out of their rental home of almost 14 years, which is about as long as they've been married.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

With no house lined up, they set up camp at a local hotel. What was only supposed to be a week's stay has now turned into a month.

“It’s a seller’s market right now, home-wise, so finding a place for our parameters is extremely difficult," Adam confessed.

“With only $120,000 of buying power, you’re very very limited.”

He drained his retirement fund in order to put a down payment on a home. Instead, it's gone toward their hotel costs and the U-Haul storing their belongings: $40 per day for a month so far.

While Adam works, Angela spends her day scouring the internet for home postings. She said she's almost always met with "pending" or "sold" signs on the properties within their budget.

In 2021, the median selling price for a house was about $198.000. In 2023, it was $275,000.

The housing study states Sheboygan needs to add over 2,000 rentals and more than 3,000 ownership properties to the market in the next eight years or less to support housing demand.

The clock's ticking for the Witts.

They can only book the hotel for a few more weeks before their money runs out.

“It’s time-sensitive, but we’re surviving.”

Paulette Carter said she hasn't lost hope either.

"All good things come to those who wait," she remarked. "Perseverance, you just can't give up on trying to find your place of peace."