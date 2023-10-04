Inside the $30 million mansion for sale in Lake Geneva, the most expensive house on the market in Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA — The most expensive home for sale currently in Wisconsin is a $30 million mansion in Lake Geneva called Aloha Lodge.

The home at W. 3120 S. Lakeshore Dr. has 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms on 12 acres of land. It was built in 1900 by Tracy Drake a hotel developer famous for the Drake and Blackstone Hotels in downtown Chicago.

Everything about the Lake Geneva mansion is elegant. It recently went through renovations from 2007 to 2011 that updated the entire home with new furnishings and appliances. The owner also added two additions to the east and west of the home to increase the size of the main property to 20,000 square feet.

James Groh Aloha Lodge is a 12-acre property on the south side of Geneva Lake.

“It’s a deal in my opinion at 30 million dollars. I know that’s a high price tag but at this price point the people coming through can afford to buy it," Brandie Malay Siavelis, a real estate broker with @properties Christies International Real Estate. Malay Siavelis starred in the real estate reality shows 'Designed to Sell' and 'Hidden Potential' on HGTV and 'Property Envy' on Bravo.

No homes currently on the market in Wisconsin come close to this $30 million price tag (as of the writing of this article on 10/3/23). While there have been sales of $9 million, $13 million, $16 million, and $18 million in the Lake Geneva area in the past eight months, the next most expensive home in the state is a $6.25 million home in Burlington.

Inside this mansion are several parlor-esque rooms designed for entertaining. Those rooms range from an elegant living room, a musical entertaining space, and a darker lounge area perfect for a nightcap. The third floor features a spacious children's play area with an indoor tree for kids to climb on. Below ground is another entertainment space with a home theater and lounge area with a pool table.

James Groh A space to entertain guests at Aloha Lodge.

“Somebody who would be a great fit for this home would be a buyer that needs space. Lots of bedrooms and baths but wants to be on the lake and have these views. Because in my opinion, these views are unmatched. It’s also going to be somebody who likes to entertain," Malay Siavelis said.

The master bedroom itself isn't exceptionally large, but the his and hers bathrooms/closets are gigantic.

James Groh A view of Geneva Lake from the kitchen.

Almost every room - bedrooms, living room, kitchen, parlors, and more - has fantastic views of Geneva Lake. The upstairs suites feature balconies to make the most of the scenic setting at the south of the lake nestled between downtown Lake Geneva and the Lake Geneva Country Club.

James Groh The kitchen inside the Aloha Lodge in Lake Geneva.

The name Aloha Lodge comes from the Drakes friendly relationship with the then-queen of Hawaii.

When guests step outside, it truly feels like a lodge. There is a hot tub, infinity pool, pool house, and multiple guest rooms next to the pool. With a dock, five boat slips, and 360 feet of shoreline, you feel like you are vacationing at a fancy lodge.

James Groh The pool and hot tub in the backyard of Aloha Lodge.

The home can be sold partially furnished. There is a list provided to buyers of what is available and what isn't. Along with the furniture and appliances, there is a 2,200-square-foot guest house, multiple garages/outbuildings, and a greenhouse.

There aren't many homes on the market like this in Wisconsin. Whoever buys this home will own a piece of Lake Geneva history.