In 2nd attempt, 'The Shark' to swim 80 miles across Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE — The 60-year-old man determined to swim across Lake Michigan is at it again.

His original trip across the lake in August got canceled due to bad weather. So the record-setter is trying again.

According to a news release Sunday, Jim "The Shark" Dreyer will attempt the 82.5-mile swim alone without an escort boat. During the first attempt, a small boat with several people aboard accompanied him.

The first go, "The Shark" made it about 10 miles off the coast from Brew City, but the current pushed them several miles off course.

“While the safety net of having my professional support team with me on the water is definitely preferred, there are times, in certain conditions, where I stand a better chance on beating the elements alone without concerns related to the escort boat. There is only time for one more attempt this summer, and I do not want to risk the chance of what occurred last time happening again," said Dreyer in the statement.

Dreyer is set to start his swim around 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee.

Previous report below:

The Year of The Shark: Man to swim 82 miles across Lake Michigan beginning in Milwaukee

By Kaylee Staral, Jul 31, 2023

In the Lake Michigan waves, there may be a shark, but there's no need to worry, because this one doesn't bite.

August is a month of milestones for record-setting swimmer Jim "The Shark" Dreyer. He turns 60 years old and he is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his swim across Lake Michigan.

His career launched after his 1998 swim across Lake Michigan— the first swim across the width of the lake between Wisconsin and Michigan.

“I nearly drowned at three years old. Open water was my greatest fear and now the pendulum has swung in opposite direction,” Dreyer explained.

In celebration of his birthday and the anniversary, the Shark is preparing for the sequel - an 82 and a half mile journey from Bradford Beach in Milwaukee to his hometown in Grandhaven, Michigan. This swim is called “The Silver Sequel” and is longer than his 1998 route.

“25 years later, 25 years older, and 25 miles further,” Dreyer joked.

The challenge required intense training including strength and open water swims.

Dreyer will be joined by his team of five as they follow alongside him in a boat. The expected 60-hour journey is making quite a splash.

“If he can do that, 82 miles, that’s great,” Jonathan Smith, a visitor at Bradford Beach, said. “I couldn’t even go a block.”

If successful, Dreyer will finish in Grand Haven, also known as “Coast Guard City USA,” during its’ Coast Guard Festival.

His swim will benefit the U.S. Coast Guard's Chief Petty Officers Association. The organization supports enlisted men and women in the U.S. Coast Guard and their families.

“If you can attach a goal to something larger than yourself, that’s gonna pay a big dividend in your darkest hours,” Dreyer said. “I want to give back to those who have helped me so much after 25 years.”

Money raised will go towards both the Grand Haven Chapter and Western Lake Michigan (Milwaukee) Chapter. You can donate here.

Dreyer’s 82-mile swim starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. You can also track The Shark's swim on his website.

