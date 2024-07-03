‘I’m still shaking from it’: Neighbors react to home explosion in rural Walworth County

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wisc. — A house exploded Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Lafayette, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

The explosion happened at a residence located on Kulow Road in the Town of Lafayette at around 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

TMJ4 News

That’s a few miles west of Alpine Valley between East Troy and Elkhorn.

VIDEO: Neighbors react to home explosion in rural Walworth County

Neighbors react to home explosion in rural Walworth County

The Walworth County Communications Center received numerous calls of a structure fire and reports of an explosion at a residence.

“I’m still shaking from it,” said Everett Bladow, who lives down the street. “I’m not settled down from it.”

TMJ4 News Everett Bladow was shaken by the house explosion in rural Walworth County.

Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Elkhorn Fire Department were dispatched.

TMJ4 News

The explosion caught neighbors completely off guard.

“I’ve heard thunder and lightning strikes but nothing like this,” said Diane Riese, who lives next door. “It just shook the whole house.“

Bladow was inside his home when he was shaken by the loud boom. When he went to investigate, he found debris around his yard.

“I came out,” said Bladow. “There was insulation flying around like it was snow.“

Others on scene told reporters they felt the blast nine miles away.

Elkhorn Area Fire Department Chief Trent Eichmann said that debris blasted 300 feet around the home.

Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s Deputies, they reported a small fire and confirmed an explosion had occurred at the residence.

TMJ4 News

Deputies immediately began to search for survivors and secured the area until the arrival of fire and rescue personnel.

VIDEO: House explosion in the Town of Lafayette

House explosion in the Town of Lafayette, explosion felt miles away

They located a man in the basement who was calling for help underneath the rubble. It took them over a half hour to extricate him to safety.

The sheriff’s office believes he was the only person in the house at the time.

Flight for Life rushed him to a nearby hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The home sits on a former tree farm according to neighbors who are thankful it offered some protection.

“Just lucky,” said Riese. “I just hope everyone is going to be okay.“

An investigation continues into what caused the explosion.