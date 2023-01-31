Ice Castles to open this weekend in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva will return this weekend after its target opening date was pushed back.

Thanks to the recent cold temperatures and snow that moved into the Badger State, the Ice Castles will open on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The magical winter wonderland at Geneva National Resort includes caves and tunnels and tower sculptures all made from ice. This year there will be a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, new lighting features and winter characters to interact with guests.

The opening date was pushed back due to the lack of winter conditions. In a previously released statement, officials said they were unable to build the castles in temperatures above freezing, noting rain and temperatures near 50.

The Ice Castles, which first appeared in 2019, typically remain through the month of February.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ice Castles' website.