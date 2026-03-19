WEST BEND — Hundreds of Washington County community members packed an executive committee meeting on Wednesday to oppose renaming Highway K after conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, leading to yelling matches with board supervisors.

Despite the overwhelming opposition from residents like Paul Scozzafave, Linda Juech, and Ken Brandt, the committee voted unanimously to pass the proposal to the full county board without a recommendation.

Marcus Aarsvold Hundreds of Washington County residents speak out against renaming Highway K for Charlie Kirk

Brandt, who lives in the Town of Addison, said he first learned about the proposal on the news.

"I heard on Channel 4 last night that they want to rename the highway," he said. "That's the first that I've heard of it."

Watch: Hundreds of Washington County residents speak out against renaming Highway K for Charlie Kirk

Hundreds of Washington County residents speak out against renaming Highway K for Charlie Kirk

Brandt said he does not believe the county should name infrastructure after political commentators.

Marcus Aarsvold Ken Brandt lives in Town of Addison on Highway K

"I don't think we should name a road after somebody that's just a podcaster with far right views I guess," he said. "It could be far left views too, it doesn't matter to me, I would still be opposed to it."

West Bend resident Linda Juech said her opposition stems from Kirk's political views.

Marcus Aarsvold Linda Juech lives in West Bend

"But more importantly I think it's honoring his beliefs..." she said. "I believe that his comments really divide our country and don't support what I believe."

Jackson resident Paul Scozzafave cited financial concerns over the proposed change.

"Spending an extra $50,000 on some signs seems exorbitant," he said. “There are numerous things that can be done with $50,000 that would make real tangible differences in people’s lives. This will not.”

Marcus Aarsvold Paul Scozzafave lives in Jackson

Hundreds crammed into the session, holding signs with phrases like "FIX POTHOLES DON'T HONOR WHITE CHRISTIAN NATIONALISTS." No community members at the meeting appeared to support the name change.

Tensions boiled over when District 3 Supervisor Denis Kelling got into a verbal altercation with the crowd, noting it was a public meeting but not a public hearing. Kelling said he supported the rename but not with the use of tax dollars.

Marcus Aarsvold Hundreds of Washington County residents speak out against renaming Highway K for Charlie Kirk

"This is what it's going to be," he said. "I will vote yes to Charlie Kirk Way if that's the will of the committee to pass this to the board."

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann viewed the large turnout as a good sign for local democracy. He said he and other board members came up with the idea to rename the road.

"Whether we name this road Charlie Kirk Way or not," he said. "I think the fact that this many people were willing to take the time to write an email, make a phone call, or come in here... I think that's a positive thing."

Marcus Aarsvold Hundreds of Washington County residents speak out against renaming Highway K for Charlie Kirk

The full 21-person county board will make the final call on renaming the road to "Charlie J Kirk Way" and could vote at their next meeting on April 21 at 7:30 a.m. It is a special board meeting because it will also be the first time the newly elected full board congregates as elected county supervisors.

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