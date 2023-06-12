How to dispose of batteries without starting a fire, according to the Wisconsin DNR

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin DNR is urging residents to be careful what they throw into the trash and recycling, after a Milwaukee recycling plant went up in flames recently.

According to a news release from the DNR on Friday, officials want residents to be aware of the dangers of throwing rechargeable batteries, electronics and other materials that could cause a fire in trash or recycling.

The DNR notes that investigators haven't identified the exact cause of recent fires at Wisconsin recycling plants, including the one in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Recycling building caught fire on Wednesday, May 31. Video of the fire shows a large amount of smoke wafting from the scene. No injuries have been reported, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Batteries - especially lithium-ion batteries - can cause fires when not disposed of properly.

"While it is hard to pinpoint the exact cause of each fire, many batteries, especially powerful lithium-ion batteries found in many electronics, can cause fires when not disposed of properly. These batteries hold a considerable charge even when they no longer provide enough energy to power the device, and when damaged, they can spark or heat up and cause a fire," according to the DNR.

Read the DNR's tips below: