How organizations are getting Milwaukee ready for global audience ahead of 2024 RNC

MILWAUKEE — With nine months to go until the Republican National Convention, dozens of people from various aspects of Milwaukee business and tourism came together on Wednesday to learn about the city's efforts.

For organizations like the Hispanic Collaborative, the work they do depends on outreach.

One way they do that is by connecting Latino small business owners with the groups that need them.

President Nancy Hernandez says she and her team are focused on bridging that gap and empowering them to better their communities.

“If we look at the city being a realist about what the issues are, and more importantly, getting on the same page of where we want to go and what kind of experiences we want all of Milwaukee to have, I think that that speaks to some of the things that you see now,” said Hernandez.

Business owners say the one thing the city needs to do to be ready for next summer is embrace the energy.

“I love that we have a vibrant downtown Milwaukee, and I want that for Sherman Park and I want it for Clark Square, and I want it for Muskego Way and Harambee. That is the narrative that I want to help advance, and more importantly than just the message, doing the work that makes those communities thrive,” said Tammy Belton-Davis, President, Athena Communications.

“Whether you're Democrat or Republican or Republican or Democrat, it isn't the point. The point is that these important conventions are going to happen, and we want them happening in our city. We want them happening in Milwaukee,” said Paul Bartolotta, Chef & Co-Owner, The Bartolotta Restaurants.