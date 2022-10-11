Homecoming prank scare: 3 men arrested after forcing teens out of car in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. — A group of Wisconsin high school students trying to carry out a homecoming prank went wrong last week.

According to the Baraboo Police Department, five teenagers were toilet-papering homes in Baraboo on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail.

Three neighbors, including the school's athletic director, rushed to their car and forced the teens out of the vehicle.

Police say one of the men might have been armed with a "torch-like device" and claimed he was conducting a citizens arrest.

"They stopped the car and shoved their hands in the car and yelled at me to turn off the engine," John Beaudin, a junior at Baraboo High School, said.

"They have all said that they feared for their lives," John's mom, Kiana Beaudin, said. "That should not happen."

Police arrested a 57-year-old man, a 53-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man.

The athletic director has been placed on leave and parents are now demanding he be fired.

Police say referrals for the charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment have been forwarded to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be added.