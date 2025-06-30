Hartford train derailment: Three people injured, diesel leaking from engine

HARTFORD, Wis. — Three people were injured after a Wisconsin Southern train derailed near Hartford on Monday, according to officials.

The Hartford police chief said the three people in the engine were injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Hartford Fire is handling the hazmat response, with the chief confirming that diesel is leaking from the train’s engine.

TMJ4

According to police, the Wisconsin Southern train was traveling east on the tracks into Hartford when it derailed near Independence and Constitution avenues just west of the city.

The police chief said there was an obstruction on the tracks that may have contributed to the derailment. There are approximately 17 cars on the train.

WATCH: Crews respond to train derailment in Hartford

WATCH: Crews respond to train derailment in Hartford

Wisconsin Southern is on scene, leading the investigation into the train derailment.

Traffic remains open to the area.

TMJ4

The Hartford Police Department, fire and EMT are securing the scene, with emergency management from Dodge and Washington counties also on scene. A DNR conservation warden has also arrived at the scene.

WATCH: Officials provide update on the train derailment near Hartford

Officials provide update on the train derailment near Hartford

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TMJ4

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Submit a news tip