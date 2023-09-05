Watch Now
Harley-Davidson recalls 65,000 motorcycles due to potentially faulty part

Harley-Davidson said a part in the Softail motorcycles could break and increase crash risk.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:34:09-04

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. is recalling more than 65,000 Softail motorcycles due to a potentially faulty part.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journals, Harley-Davidson is recalling all 2018-2023 Softail models. The company said there's potential for a fastener that secures the shock absorber to break, causing damage to the rear tire and loss of tire pressure.

Of the 65,000 bikes recalled Harley-Davidson estimates about 1% have the defect, which could cause a crash if the contact between the rear shock absorber and tire goes undetected.

The BizJournal is reporting Harley-Davidson will mail notification letters to Softail owners by Tuesday, Sept. 5 and authorized dealers will replace the fasteners free of charge.

If you recently purchased a Softail model, the BizJournal said all models shipped after Aug. 7 contain revised hardware.

According to the BizJournal, drivers may detect the issue in one of three ways: noise from under the seat, a loose rear shock adjuster when the seat is removed, or "non-typical wear" on the rear tire.

