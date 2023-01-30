Growing number of Wisconsinites say health care is not affordable

MILWAUKEE — A new survey, polling 1,196 Wisconsinites, on the affordability of health care shows a majority label the cost of care as a burden.

59% of people surveyed said they'd had at least one financial burden related to health care in the past year. 39% reported that they'd drained savings, were contacted by a collection agency, went without necessities like food, took out a loan or maxed out a credit card to pay a health care bill.

More than half of the respondents, 52%, said there were times they delayed getting medical care or skipped it all together — because of cost.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin is a nonprofit and a leading proponent for comprehensive healthcare reform in the state.

The issues surrounding health care value and affordability are reflected in national polling. For the first time in two decades, recent Gallup data showed less than half of Americans rate the quality of health care in the U.S. as excellent or good and over 75% remain concerned about cost.

