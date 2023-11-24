Greendale High School Band dazzles nation at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY — Decked out in their absolute best, the Greendale High School Band definitely made quite the impression on the national stage, when they strutted their stuff during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It is their moment. Get ready to see why the Greendale High School Marching Band, led by Tom Reifenberg and Liz Parsons, is a 19-time Wisconsin state champion!” said Hoda Kotb.

Performing their rendition of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from Disney’s The Lion King, the Band and Poms Squad dazzled the crowd with their synchronized moves and wonderful music.

From the flag twirling to the colorful costumes, every second of the minute and a half long number was a sight to see.

They weren't available for interviews after their performance, but before they took the stage, some of the members said it was a dream come true to perform in the parade.

By the looks of it, they delivered the show of a lifetime.