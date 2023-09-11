Greater kudu born at Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a baby greater kudu into the world, staff announced Monday.

The calf was born on Aug. 5 to mother Imani and father Hasani. Staff named the calf Chula, which means cute in Spanish.

JOEL R MILLER

Greater kudus are one of the tallest antelope and are native to the bush and forested parts of eastern and southern Africa, according to the zoo. They have vertical stripes running down their sides, and their horns can reach about four feet long with 2.5-inch twists.

JOEL R MILLER

You can see Chula at the zoo's African Waterhole habitat starting Sept. 11 weather permitting.

