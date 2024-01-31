Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Gov. Evers signs legislative package aimed at expanding access to dental care

evers
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. The National Guard's headquarters opened an investigation in the fall of 2019 into allegations that the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander improperly initiated an internal investigation in a sexual assault case even as he was under scrutiny for allegedly mishandling sexual assault complaints, Gov. Tony Evers' office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
evers
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 13:09:17-05

MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a package of bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding access to dental care and addressing dental workforce shortages across the state into law Wednesday.

U.S. Health Resources Administration data released this month found shortages of dental care in 160 areas of Wisconsin, defined as geographic areas, facilities or populations experiencing a shortage of care providers.

The package Evers signed includes five bills, including one that authorizes licenses for dental therapists who practice in areas experiencing shortages in care. Dental therapists are positions between a dentist and a hygienist — they can fill cavities but can't perform more complex operations like root canals.

Other bills in the package create guidelines for distributing $20 million in state aid for technical colleges' dental training programs, create scholarships for Marquette University dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas, allow dental workers from out of state to practice in Wisconsin, and allow insurers to send reimbursements directly to a provider rather than the patient if the patient requests it.

Evers signed the bills at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!