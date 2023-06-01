Gov. Evers orders Progress Pride Flag to be flown over Capitol

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday for the Progress Pride Flag to be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol during the month of June.

June is designated as pride month across the nation with many other states and cities also prominently displaying the Progress Pride Flag.

“As we kick off Pride Month in Wisconsin, we celebrate LGBTQ people in Wisconsin, the LGBTQ community more broadly, and LGBTQ contributions and culture, which are a vibrant, critical part of our state and our country,” said Gov. Evers.

The executive order allows any other state buildings to fly the flag during the month as well.

“We also honor and pay tribute to generations of LGBTQ folks who aren’t with us today —those whose stories, voices, and dedication have helped secure the LGBTQ freedoms that, even today, we must work hard to defend and protect," said Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers also declared June as Pride Month in Wisconsin. He originally ordered the Rainbow Pride Flag to fly over the Capitol for the first time in state history in 2019.

Last year, Gov. Evers switched to the Progress Pride Flag to include more groups in the LGBTQ community.

The Progress Pride Flag is a variation of the Rainbow Pride Flag to include other marginalized groups within the LGBTQ community.

All other flags including the U.S. Flag, POW-MIA flag, and state flag will continue to fly.