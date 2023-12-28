Watch Now
Gov. Evers orders flags fly at half-staff in honor of long-time Senator Herb Kohl

The Herb Kohl Foundation announced Kohl's death Wednesday. The former senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner was 88.
Morry Gash/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Bucks owner Sen. Herb Kohl speaks at a news conference Wednesday, March 19, 2008, in Milwaukee. Kohl announced that Larry Harris will not be offered a new contract as general manager with the Milwaukee Bucks and has left the team. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 11:56:26-05

MADISON (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers said Thursday he is ordering the United States and Wisconsin flags be flown at half-staff in honor of long-time Senator Herb Kohl.

The governor's office said in a news release that Evers' order begins Thursday until the day Kohl is buried or cremated.

The Herb Kohl Foundation announced Kohl's death Wednesday. The former Democratic senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner was 88.

Evers released the following statement Wednesday on Kohl's passing.

“A Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite through and through, U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl dedicated his life to serving our kids, our communities, our state, and our country. Sen. Kohl was, without a doubt, nobody’s senator but ours. Kathy and I are devastated by the news of his passing. Sen. Kohl was deeply committed to community, kindness, and service to others. Wisconsin’s seniors, students, teachers, and schools, and farmers and rural areas, among so many others, are better off because of his life and legacy, the impacts of which will last for generations. Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin, friends and colleagues of Sen. Kohl, and the many people whose lives he impacted—both near and far—in offering our sincerest condolences to the Kohl family and the Herb Kohl Foundation in mourning the loss of this Wisconsin giant.”
Gov. Tony Evers

The governor's office said services for Kohl are set for sometime in January.

