Gov. Evers: Federal disaster loans available for businesses impacted by lack of snow

MADISON (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin announced Tuesday that many Wisconsin businesses may be eligible for a federal disaster loan program if they were impacted by the lack of snow this winter.

A news release from the governor's office said the U.S. Small Business Administration will consider business loss from the low snowfall amounts to be related to drought conditions and be eligible for assistance.

“The lack of snow we’ve experienced so far this winter has had serious economic impacts on folks and businesses, especially in our Northern counties, who rely on snow and winter weather to attract customers and be successful,” Evers said in the release. “In partnership with Sen. Baldwin, my administration has been working with the federal Small Business Administration to ensure businesses in impacted counties are eligible for relief, and I’m glad to announce that our efforts have been successful. I encourage all eligible businesses to apply for these loans as soon as possible, and in the meantime, I encourage Wisconsinites to plan a trip, visit local businesses, and find other exciting ways to enjoy winter in Wisconsin in our beautiful Northern and Central communities.”

“In Wisconsin, our snowy winters are not just another season, but also a huge economic driver, particularly in the Northern part of the state," Baldwin said in the release. "This year’s low snowfall has hit many Wisconsin businesses hard and we need to do more to ensure they get some relief. I was happy to partner with Governor Evers to successfully push the Biden administration to ensure Northern Wisconsin businesses impacted by this year's low snowfall can get the support and help they need.”

The governor's office said businesses who have a drought declaration can apply for a loan under the U.S. SBA Economic Impact Disaster Loans program.

"Businesses can borrow up to $2 million to cover their actual losses," the release said. "Businesses pay no interest on the loan for the first year and a maximum rate of four percent for the rest of the loan period."

Businesses may submit applications and find additional disaster assistance information at https://lending.sba.gov [lnks.gd], the release said. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech-related disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76155. Applicants may also contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation with their EIDL-related questions at EIDLInquiries@wedc.org.

The application deadline for Northeast Wisconsin counties is below:

Sheboygan: April 15

Brown: May 6

Calumet: May 6

Outagamie: May 6

Waupaca: May 6

Winnebago: May 6

Menominee: May 13

Oconto: May 13

Shawano: May 13

Fond du Lac: July 31

Green Lake: July 31

Waushara: July 31

The governor's office said Evers and Baldwin are encouraging consumers to connect with Travel Wisconsin resources to support Wisconsin businesses and find alternative activities in the northern and central parts of the state.

