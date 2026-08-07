Gov. Evers declares economic disruption in 4 counties after storms

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #303 Friday, declaring a period of abnormal economic disruption in Outagamie, Winnebago, Forest, and Vilas counties due to devastating storms that swept through Eastern Wisconsin last month.

The order directs the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to enforce prohibitions against price gouging on everyday essentials and lodging as families and communities continue to rebuild and recover.

The declaration follows Executive Order #300, in which Evers declared a state of emergency after the storms produced an EF-3 tornado with damage in the Fox Valley, along with high winds, hail, power outages, and disruptions to public water systems, causing widespread and significant damage.

"Folks who've just lost their family homes and businesses shouldn't have to worry about paying outrageous prices for simple necessities like a place to sleep, food to eat, or any other everyday essentials," Evers said.

"My administration and I continue to work with local leaders in the Fox Cities and surrounding areas as folks and families begin to rebuild their homes, businesses, schools, and communities. For the communities that are struggling, this declaration ensures that our state agencies can use whatever tools at their disposal, including cracking down on price gouging on everyday necessities, to help folks get back on their feet." Evers said.

The severe and widespread damage has caused significant disruptions to daily life in the affected counties, requiring individuals and families to seek repairs on their homes, vehicles, and properties and forcing some to find temporary housing.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is also reminding Wisconsinites to practice caution when seeking repairs for their homes and businesses.

Residents can file a complaint or access consumer protection resources by visiting ConsumerProtection.wi.gov, calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128, or emailing DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.