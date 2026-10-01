Gov. Evers and the Milwaukee Bucks launch domestic violence awareness campaign

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Gov. Tony Evers is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to raise awareness about the issue.

On Monday, they launched a new statewide ad campaign called "Real Love is Respect." The campaign aims to help others recognize the signs of domestic violence in relationships and promote healthy relationships built on respect.

In 2024, Wisconsin saw a record number of domestic violence deaths, with 99 people losing their lives.

"As a father and a grandfather who's also a governor, I have never and will never accept violence as a foregone reality or stop working to change it." Evers said. "There's just too damn much work that we can do to help stop violence and wherever it happens."

As partners with the campaign, the Bucks will feature it in a game night takeover on Oct. 26 against the Indiana Pacers.

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