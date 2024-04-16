Watch Now
Glendale police searching for person accused of stealing car with child inside

The Glendale Police Department is searching for the person they say stole a car with a three-year-old child inside.
Glendale officers say they responded to North Port Washington Road — near Bayshore Mall — for a report of car theft. Police say they got the call around 8:20 p.m. and also learned of the child still in the vehicle.

By 8:40, officers say they had found the car, with the child safely inside, on West Kendall Avenue, less than a mile away.

Glendale police say this is an ongoing investigation and no suspects are in custody.

