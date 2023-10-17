Giannis Antetokounmpo sues mattress company for using his image to promote products

Giannis Antetokounmpo is suing a mattress company after it allegedly used his image to promote their products and failed to deliver what it promised.

The lawsuit is filed against Maree, Inc. and its CEO Erica Gleaton. The company creates luxury custom-made beds and bed linens.

According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Antetokounmpo ordered beds from Maree to be delivered in Athens, Greece.

The lawsuit alleges Maree and Gleaton "failed to deliver the beds according to the quality and specifications agreed upon and promised." A full refund was requested after delivery was late and the products were damaged and missing parts.

The lawsuit also alleges Maree and Gleaton used Antetokounmpo's fame by posting a photograph depicting Antetokounmpo on their Instagram account, implying Antetokounmpo endorses or is "somehow affiliated" with the company.

Despite Antetokounmpo's multiple efforts to contact the company and Gleaton, the lawsuit says they have failed to cooperate and comply with contractual obligations. The company allegedly refused to stop using Antetokounmpo for advertisement despite receiving a cease-and-desist letter.

The lawsuit is seeking a full refund worth over $95,000 and for the company to stop using the Antetokounmpo name and image.