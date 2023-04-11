Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Funeral service set for fallen Barron County Officers

Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel
Chetek and Cameron Police Departments
Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 17:52:32-04

BARRON COUNTY (NBC 26) — Funeral services for fallen Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel have been set for Saturday, April 15 at Cameron High School.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Cameron High School located at 750 South First Street.

The funeral service will occur at 1:00 p.m. with police honors conducted following the ceremony outside the school.

A procession will commence after police honors from Cameron High School. A route has yet to be determined.

On Wednesday, April 12, a candlelight vigil will take place at Mosaic in Cameron starting at 7:00 p.m.

Additional information can be found on the Chetek Police Department Facebook page or the Cameron Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!