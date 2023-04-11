Funeral service set for fallen Barron County Officers

BARRON COUNTY (NBC 26) — Funeral services for fallen Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel have been set for Saturday, April 15 at Cameron High School.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Cameron High School located at 750 South First Street.

The funeral service will occur at 1:00 p.m. with police honors conducted following the ceremony outside the school.

A procession will commence after police honors from Cameron High School. A route has yet to be determined.

On Wednesday, April 12, a candlelight vigil will take place at Mosaic in Cameron starting at 7:00 p.m.

Additional information can be found on the Chetek Police Department Facebook page or the Cameron Police Department Facebook page.