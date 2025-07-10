Funeral for fallen Milwaukee police officer is tomorrow, flags ordered to half-staff

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The funeral for a Milwaukee police officer who was killed in the line of duty is on Friday.

To help honor Officer Kendall Corder's life, Governor Tony Evers is ordering flags be lowered to half-staff all day Friday.

"Our hearts break for Officer Corder, his family, loved ones, colleagues at the Milwaukee Police Department, and the greater Milwaukee community, and we join Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites in honoring the life of this dedicated public servant,” Evers said in a news release.

Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Visitation for Corder will be held at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with funeral services to follow starting at 2:30 p.m.

Corder died at the age of 32 late last month after he was shot during what law enforcement described as an ambush.

His partner, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, was hurt but was later released from a hospital.

The suspect in that shooting — 22-year-old Tremaine Jones — is being held on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. His bail is set at $500,000. Jones' next court date is on July 18.