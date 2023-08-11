Funding approved for Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff Pavilion renovation

The Cream Puff Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park will be getting an upgrade.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the State Building Commission approved more than $340 million to pay for projects across Wisconsin. Of that, $12.5 million is supposed to go to the Cream Puff Pavilion to pay for a single-story addition, along with updating the inside and outside of the building, among other improvements.

Despite being one of the most popular state fair destinations, the pavilion is one of the fair's oldest structures.

BizJournal reports that Wisconsin Baker's Association, which makes cream puffs in the building, recorded nearly $450,000 in annual sales in the mid-1990s. But now, it averages about $1.3 million.

The upgrades are supposed to be finished in time for next year's fair.

This year's fair is currently underway through Aug. 13.