Fort McCoy wildfire: Dept. of Defense investigators conclude investigation

US Department of Defense investigators have finished their investigation into the large "Fort McCoy" wildfire on April 12, 2023.

There was a controversy that a prescribed burn by military officials started the widespread fire. However, the DOD investigators concluded the April 12 prescribed burn did not cause the fire, but are unsure if the April 11 fire the day before played a role in the overall wildfire, in northern Wisconsin.

No one was injured in the fire, but at least three structures were damaged and one shed was destroyed, NBC 26 previously reported.

Ultimately, 2,983 acres on Fort McCoy were burned, and 109 acres in Monroe and Jackson counties were impacted.

Read Fort McCoy's press release below: