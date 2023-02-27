Former Speaker Ryan says Biden, Trump 'playing politics' with Social Security, Medicare

MILWAUKEE — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan called for more conversation and less political discourse on the future of Social Security and Medicare.

Political Reporter Charles Benson caught up with Ryan before his speaking event at UW-Milwaukee Thursday night.

Benson: Do you think Republicans should be having more conversations on college campuses?

Ryan: Absolutely, I do. That's one of the reasons why I'm here. These are our future leaders, and our future leaders need to be part of a policy debate about the future.

Speaker Ryan left Congress four years ago after deciding not to seek re-election, but he still likes talking about policy issues - especially the need to keep Medicare and Social Security solvent.

President Joe Biden set off jeers during his State of the Union by suggesting some Republicans want to sunset the programs - making them vulnerable to cuts.

In the past, Former President Donald Trump has been critical of Ryan's reform efforts - like allowing workers to invest some of their social security payroll taxes.

"By demagoguing these issues, which I think both Trump and Biden are doing, they're forfeiting the leadership mantle," Ryan said. "They're playing politics with these issues."

President Biden has said, "I will not cut a single Social Security or Medicare benefit. In fact, I'm going to extend the Medicare trust fund for at least two decades."

Former Vice President Mike Pence - a potential presidential candidate in 2024 - says social security should be on the table as a long-term conversation but not during the upcoming debt-ceiling negotiations.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders talks about increasing benefits and raising the payroll tax on the wealthy.

Ryan: We should debate and discuss what proposal to put in place, not whether we should attack the issue or not.

Benson: How comfortable are you where you are now, and the role that you get to play in these conversations?

Ryan: I am very comfortable with where I am right now. I like where I am. I have no political ambitions at the moment. I don't know that I'm going to have any down the road. We'll see about that, but none right now.

In addition to teaching, running a foundation, and spending more time with family, the Janesville Republican is out with a new book called American Renewal.