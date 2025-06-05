PEWAUKEE — A manhunt continues for Travis Decker, a Pewaukee native accused of murdering his three daughters in Washington state. The news has sent shockwaves through the quiet Waukesha County community where Decker grew up.

Decker's former neighbor in Pewaukee, who asked to remain anonymous because Decker has not been arrested, remembers him as a kind teenager who excelled at sports.

"We always got along great with the kids, the whole family," the neighbor said.

Pewaukee High School Yearbook Travis Decker's high school yearbook photo.

The neighbor told TMJ4 he knew three generations of the Decker family, starting with Travis's grandfather. He described a family with strong military ties.

"Troy was in special forces, the boy's dad," he said.

Watch: Former neighbor shocked as manhunt continues for Pewaukee native accused of killing his daughters

Former neighbor shocked as manhunt continues for Pewaukee native

Travis Decker followed in his father's footsteps, joining the military. According to the Washington Military Department, Decker possesses special skills and training that could make him difficult to locate.

Wenatchee Police Department Travis Decker

"My own opinion is he is out in the woods some place trying to get away," the neighbor said.

Community members are struggling to reconcile the allegations with the person they knew. The neighbor described Decker as "extremely athletic," noting he competed at the state level in wrestling and played JV/Varsity football at Pewaukee High School as a sophomore.

After graduating, Decker joined the U.S. Army in 2013 and later transferred to the Washington National Guard. Military officials report he stopped attending mandatory drill about a year ago.

Court records reveal Decker was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, and his ex-wife told police he had been experiencing mental health issues. This information has left many in the community wondering what warning signs might have been missed.

Wenatchee Police Department Travis Decker's three children all found dead.

"Evidentially he is not in his right mind. He can't be to kill three little girls," the neighbor said.

TMJ4 reached out to Wisconsin State Patrol, Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, and the Pewaukee Police Department to ask if any agencies are assisting in the search for Travis Decker. None indicated they were involved in the manhunt.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.